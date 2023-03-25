Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $17.23 Million in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 161,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.45 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.80. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,431 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $499,597.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,273,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,102,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,705 in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

