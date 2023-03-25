Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 over the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $241.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.64. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Citigroup began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

