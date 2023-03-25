Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New $16.09 Million Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 176,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,092,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.42% of Fox Factory as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $117.93 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

