Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 913 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $5,259,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $231.62 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

