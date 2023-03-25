Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 985 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $82,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $187.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $196.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

