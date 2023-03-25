Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Medpace were worth $23,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $181.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.73 and a 200 day moving average of $197.87. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $241.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

