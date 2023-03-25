Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 214 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $267.67 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.