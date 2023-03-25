Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,500 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,297 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132,768 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,810,000 after buying an additional 56,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $200.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,307 shares of company stock valued at $669,107. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

