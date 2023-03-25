Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 518 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $188.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.69. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.