Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 337,872 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Stryker by 126.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,669,000 after buying an additional 388,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $276.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

