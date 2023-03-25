Contrasting BlackSky Technology (BKSY) and Its Competitors

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BlackSky Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology’s rivals have a beta of -2.80, indicating that their average share price is 380% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BlackSky Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 BlackSky Technology Competitors 289 1538 2495 108 2.55

Valuation and Earnings

BlackSky Technology currently has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 134.74%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 23.96%. Given BlackSky Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares BlackSky Technology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $65.35 million -$74.34 million -2.25 BlackSky Technology Competitors $4.38 billion $643.73 million 2.63

BlackSky Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology. BlackSky Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -113.68% -50.69% -28.38% BlackSky Technology Competitors -245.66% -53.40% -5.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BlackSky Technology rivals beat BlackSky Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.