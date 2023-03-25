Contrasting Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NASB Financial pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NASB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 18.69% 5.32% 0.71% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and NASB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $10.06 million 3.34 $1.88 million $0.69 16.97 NASB Financial N/A N/A $32.09 million $3.80 8.42

NASB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. NASB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mid-Southern Bancorp and NASB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp beats NASB Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans. The company was founded on July 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

About NASB Financial

(Get Rating)

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.