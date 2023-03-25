Contrasting Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) & Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG)

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Voya Financial and Corebridge Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial $3.54 billion 1.86 $510.00 million $4.40 15.37 Corebridge Financial $18.02 billion 0.52 $8.15 billion N/A N/A

Corebridge Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Voya Financial.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Voya Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Voya Financial pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

22.2% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Voya Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Voya Financial and Corebridge Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial 9.37% 13.09% 0.56% Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Voya Financial and Corebridge Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial 0 2 9 1 2.92 Corebridge Financial 0 5 7 0 2.58

Voya Financial currently has a consensus target price of $83.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.95%. Corebridge Financial has a consensus target price of $24.91, suggesting a potential upside of 71.08%. Given Corebridge Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Voya Financial.

Summary

Voya Financial beats Corebridge Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services. The Investment Management segment includes domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternative investment products and solutions. The Employee Benefits segment consists of stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products to mid-sized and large businesses. The company was founded on April 7, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, high net worth products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

