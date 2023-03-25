Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Raised by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 661.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Corning by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.85 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.