Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CJREF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.10.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $234.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.32%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is -8.04%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

