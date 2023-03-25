Coty (NYSE:COTY) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coty traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 1141092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.93.

Get Coty alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,455,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,702,000 after buying an additional 679,424 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coty by 957.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 194,370 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $3,904,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coty by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.86.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.