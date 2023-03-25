Country Trust Bank Has $73,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $125.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.81. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.10.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. BNP Paribas lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Argus boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.84.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

