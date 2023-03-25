Country Trust Bank Purchases 150 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $150.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,302.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,337 shares of company stock worth $90,128,632. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.80.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.