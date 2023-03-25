Country Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 573 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,502 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.