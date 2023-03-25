Country Trust Bank Reduces Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $200.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

