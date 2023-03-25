Country Trust Bank Sells 147 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 17,311.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.53) to GBX 5,100 ($62.63) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.95) to GBX 4,500 ($55.26) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.26) to GBX 4,200 ($51.58) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $179.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.59. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

