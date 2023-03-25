Country Trust Bank Sells 1,880 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Country Trust Bank lessened its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 182,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.