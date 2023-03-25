Country Trust Bank Sells 326 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

