Country Trust Bank Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $53.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

