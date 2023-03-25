Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Down 3.8%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 47,344,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 47,693,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Credit Suisse Group Increases Dividend

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 33.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0547 per share. This is an increase from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.43%.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,232,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442,369 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 9,736,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,341 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,602,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106,960 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,064,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,804,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 334,234 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

