Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$11.50.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 1.9 %
TSE:CPG opened at C$8.85 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.57 and a 1-year high of C$13.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.63. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
About Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
