Crew Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $267.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.13. The company has a market capitalization of $661.44 billion, a PE ratio of 153.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.82.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

