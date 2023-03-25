Crew Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.39 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $227.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

