CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells $111,413.25 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $131.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.84. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,594,000 after purchasing an additional 124,916 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,049,000 after acquiring an additional 41,950 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CrowdStrike

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

