Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 138,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,811,000 after buying an additional 105,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.30.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

