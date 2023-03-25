CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.92

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 815505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

