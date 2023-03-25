CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.92

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 815505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

CVB Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

See Also

