Czech National Bank Buys 330 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 98.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,464,000 after buying an additional 367,856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 97.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,230,000 after purchasing an additional 328,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,655,000 after purchasing an additional 294,564 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.84. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

