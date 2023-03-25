Czech National Bank Buys 652 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,095 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BK opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.