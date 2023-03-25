Czech National Bank Grows Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

