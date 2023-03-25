Czech National Bank Has $3.65 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.79.

VICI Properties Trading Up 3.3 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of VICI opened at $31.06 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.