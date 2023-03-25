Czech National Bank Has $42.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Czech National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $42,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average of $140.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

