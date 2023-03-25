Czech National Bank Increases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Czech National Bank increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after buying an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after buying an additional 1,085,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after buying an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after buying an additional 662,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $93.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average of $93.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

