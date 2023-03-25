Czech National Bank Purchases 107 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $436.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.87 and a 200-day moving average of $432.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

