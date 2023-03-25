Czech National Bank Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Czech National Bank lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

