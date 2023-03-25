Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

DAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Price Performance

Shares of Dana stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Dana Announces Dividend

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dana will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 478.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

(Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.