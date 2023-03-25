Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $169.00 at Citigroup

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.85.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $152.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.47 and a 200-day moving average of $141.12. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $154.14. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

