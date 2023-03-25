Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $549,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.52.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

