David Mitchelhill Johnson Acquires 50,000 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

TSE:WPRT opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$195.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$2.21.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

