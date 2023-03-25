Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have commented on DH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 3.1 %

About Definitive Healthcare

Shares of DH stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.79, a PEG ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $30.11.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

