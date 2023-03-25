Desjardins Comments on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 3.2 %

AQN stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Stories

