Desjardins Weighs in on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -130.43%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.
