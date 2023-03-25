Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.19) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.05) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a sell rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 271.67 ($3.34).

Kingfisher Price Performance

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 256.30 ($3.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 826.77, a PEG ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.04. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 198.60 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 294.80 ($3.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50.

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

Kingfisher Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 3,870.97%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

