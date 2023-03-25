Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($40.32) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($65.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

FRA:DPW opened at €41.44 ($44.56) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($44.43). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.35.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

