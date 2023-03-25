Devin C. Johnson Sells 500 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Progressive Trading Up 1.9 %

PGR stock opened at $140.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.80. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $146.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Progressive by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Progressive by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

