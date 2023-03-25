Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $157.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG opened at $125.42 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,848,000 after purchasing an additional 785,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

